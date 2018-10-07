Sharjah Police holds session on best experiences of Emirati women empowerment

During the meeting, which was attended by a number of officials and members of the Women's Leadership Programme, Lt Colonel Mariam Al-Mansouri briefed the attendees on the wise leadership’s support and encouragement, highlighting the great support of the armed forces leaders.

She also underscored the most important qualities and essential traits of highly successful leading personalities.

At the end of the meeting, Lieutenant Colonel Fahad Al Hamoudi, director of the Institute, stressed on great support that several Emirati women enjoy, especially in the Ministry of Interior and the Sharjah Police General Command, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.

At the end of the meeting, Lt Colonel Mariam Al-Mansouri was honoured for her cooperation. Some commemorative photographs and a group photo were taken.