Sharjah Police holds session on best experiences of Emirati women empowerment

  • Sunday 07, October 2018 in 3:44 PM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of the Women's Leadership Programme, the Sharjah Police Training Institute of the Sharjah Police General Command received Lt Colonel Mariam Al-Mansouri, the first female fighter pilot of the United Arab Emirates, during the discussion session on the best leadership experiences in the field of empowerment of the UAE women.
During the meeting, which was attended by a number of officials and members of the Women's Leadership Programme, Lt Colonel Mariam Al-Mansouri briefed the attendees on the wise leadership’s support and encouragement, highlighting the great support of the armed forces leaders.   
 
She also underscored the most important qualities and essential traits of highly successful leading personalities.  
 
At the end of the meeting, Lieutenant Colonel Fahad Al Hamoudi, director of the Institute, stressed on great support that several Emirati women enjoy, especially in the Ministry of Interior and the Sharjah Police General Command, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.
 
At the end of the meeting, Lt Colonel Mariam Al-Mansouri was honoured for her cooperation. Some commemorative photographs and a group photo were taken.