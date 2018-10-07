Sharjah Police graduates 13 specialised courses

Sharjah24: Police Training Institute of the Sharjah Police witnessed the graduation of 13 specialised courses with the participation of 315 officers, and personnel from various departments and centers in Sharjah Police, which comes within the framework of the Sharjah police keen to raise the efficiency of its employees in the service of customers in various sectors.
The subjects and programs of the courses in which the participants received many theoretical and practical sciences and concepts related to the requirements of each course, to develop their skills and intellectual abilities to perform their duties at the highest levels and in accordance with the best international standards.
 
Brigadier General Dr. Khalid Al Hammadi, Director of the Research Center, Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Obed, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, Colonel Ali Al Kay, Deputy Director of the Training Institute, graduated the Training Institute and Police School and distributed certificates to graduates.