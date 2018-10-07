SRTA launches Airport “limousine” service

Al Jarwan stressed that this step stems from the vision of the Authority and its strategy to provide the best transportation experience inside and outside the Emirate in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Jarwan said that the service is available to transport passengers to all emirates of the UAE, at competitive prices calculated according to the system of trips, so that the vehicle's fare depends on the specific tariff for each area by distance and time.

The Authority was keen to provide drivers with a great deal of elegance and professionalism, were subjected to all the staff at the airport to the training courses to qualify them to provide the service in a proper manner.

Al-Jarwan added that 10 new and luxurious Lexus vehicles have been provided as a pilot phase to launch 100 passenger cars at Sharjah Airport as well as an on-site airport shuttle service center, which is available 24 hours a day, Since its launch on July 19, the service has seen heavy demand, with the 2020 vehicles completing a journey to transport 5050 passengers so far.

The vehicle can be booked or ordered by the Customer Service Officer at the Arrivals Lounge, or go directly to the driver to order the vehicle.