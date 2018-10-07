IFES concludes with a series of recommendations

Sharjah24: Seventh International Forum for Elderly Services (IFES), organised by SSSD, concluded its work has been followed by a series of recommendations that reinforce the practices titiled “Global Network for Age –Friendly Cities”, Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
Jassim Al Hammadi, Director of Knowledge Management, Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the Forum, said that the recommendations made by experts and specialists following the completion of the forum activities encouraged the promotion of community-based initiatives for the elderly, support the program to spread the culture of volunteerism among the various segments of society.
 
In its recommendations also, the Forum called on media and social organisations to raise community awareness, promote community-based care for the elderly, and to highlight social initiatives and humanitarian efforts in the media.