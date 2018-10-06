SM celebrates International Day of Older Persons

The celebration is in line with the SM’s strategic plan and community initiatives aiming to enhance communication with all institutions concerned with humanitarian and social aspects in achievement of the principle of social responsibility toward all segments of the community.

Thabet Al Tarifi, Director General of SM, said that showing care to the elderly and sharing with them their celebration of the International Day of Older Persons is a community responsibility of the Municipality to impart their role in the community and in building generations, and preserving the traditions and heritage passed on by generations.

He added that the Emirate of Sharjah spares no effort to meet older persons’ needs by providing them various facilities and services they may stand in need of.