IGCC curates workshop on Strategic Social Media Engagement

The workshop was aimed at training participants to excel in the contemporary digital environment and at providing them with social media strategic planning skills, through the use of methods and techniques that are based on public data.

Conducted by Mike Kujawski, Trainer, Marketing and Strategic Communication Expert, the workshop addressed the fundamentals of being part of the virtual world in conjunction with harnessing the latest international digital trends, as well as the skills of monitoring and analysing social data to collect business and commercial information. Kujawski discussed the methods of developing strategies that meet the needs of customers, in addition to the techniques of managing the risks and crises that can take place while using digital platforms.

The workshop educated the participants on advanced technologies that comprise social media platforms worldwide and the finest methods of harnessing them. Kujawski showcased the best international practices in the field, through highlighting an array of studies, models and examples of elaborate plans and strategies, as well as monitoring and measuring the performance of social media platforms and their impact on the business environment.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), said, "The workshop aligns with IGCC’s plans and programmes that are aimed at supporting the skills of human resources. It educates them on the latest international entrepreneurship methods and practices. It also enhances their know-how skills in relation to harnessing modern technology, given its benefit and positive impact on the quality of business in the Emirate."

"The IGCC is keen to organise training workshops that target young leaders in the government communication sector. Such workshops bring to their attention new methods and develop techniques that enhance the quality of their performance. The workshops also introduce them to the capabilities of social media sites and the role they play in enriching performance with new quality experiences," he added.

Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of IGCC, said, "Curating such training workshops contributes to elevating the government communication institutional practices in Sharjah and the UAE. It hones participants’ skills and gives them new skills and insights into the novelties of the digital world. It also guides them towards the optimal use of the digital revolution, which expands and accelerates every day."

Kujawski works for many state entities and NGOs in Canada and around the world. He is one of the most renowned digital marketing and social media trainers. He has conducted an array of training workshops on strategic communication, digital and social media platforms, and strategies of personal and corporate brands, marketing and social media networks.