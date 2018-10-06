Sharjah Police receive delegation from Fujairah counterpart

The visit comes in line with the mutual coordination and cooperation between the two sides, and the review of the best practices implemented at the Sharjah International Airport Police Department.

During the meeting, the two sides also exchanged talk about a number of topics related to police work and in line with the objectives and strategy of the Ministry of Interior.

The Fujairah Police delegation thanked the Sharjah Police General Command for the warm reception and the information provided to the delegation, stressing the continuity of communication and exchange of experiences between the two sides.