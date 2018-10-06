SEWA wins Arab Organisation for Social Responsibility Award

The win is in recognition of SEWA’s efforts in supporting and organising community events and the implementation of development practices and community development. The Authoriy took a number of positive steps to reduce carbon emissions, in addition to cooperating with Bee'ah to produce 30 megawatts by converting wastes to electricity and implementing innovative projects in the fields of energy efficiency and rationalization of consumption.

Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, expressed pride of the Authority in receiving the award. He pointed out that SEWA’s win reflects the development that the Authority seeks to achieve in the field of community service in all its segments. He added that the win also echoes the achievements made by the Authority and the progress it witnesses in the various fields of its work .

He stressed that the Authority seeks to expand the scope of its social responsibility by encouraging employees to contribute to projects and initiatives that aim to develop the community and provide suggestions and ideas that contribute to developing and serving the community, and encourage employees to innovate and take into account environmental factors to achieve sustainability.

The award highlights outstanding environmental initiatives launched and supported by public and private sectors in member countries of the Arab League who have undertaken initiatives and achievements in the field of social responsibility, which have contributed to supporting local communities in all areas.