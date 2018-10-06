SCI interacts with "Al Khatt Al Mubasher" by supporting marriage of an autistic UAE National

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International said: “The Charity was informed of the story of a UAE young man with autism through a phone call that was made by social media influencer Munther Al Muzaki to Al Khatt Al Mubasher.

The 23-year old man’s autism has stopped him from achieving his family’s hopes of him getting married. Al Muzaki mentioned that despite all his life struggles, the self-made young man managed to complete his university education and is now looking to start a family to help serve the country.”

Bin Khadem added: "The Charity carries out its full responsibility towards every citizen in the country in line with the work mechanisms within the Charity and the regulations of charities in general. It believes in the importance of the charitable and humanitarian work it does in collaboration with other official authorities and government entities in the country.”

After registering the case as one of the cases under study and processing, the Charity opened the door for contributions by benefactors. From the moment, it was announced through the Charity’s official channels, including its website, mobile application and social media, the case received great support.

The Charity asserts that in collaboration with its media partners and multi-media institutions, it works hard to cope with the speed era. To this end, it uses media monitoring to spot humanitarian cases in the field, as well as new and traditional media.

Concerning developments of the autistic young man’s support, the Charity confirms that the door is still open for contributions through an online link allocated for the case and will remain so until a satisfactory result is achieved for the man and his family.