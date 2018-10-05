Al Tarifi: Sharjah holds great respect for teachers thanks to Sultan

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, on the World Teacher’s Day, Al Tarifi added that the teacher is the cornerstone of the development of the society and production of a generation that is armed with science and knowledge. He explained that the Emirate of Sharjah has taken important steps toward caring for teachers and the educational process thanks to the directives and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Tarifi added that Sharjah has gained a prestigious position and become a beacon of science and culture. In light of this status, the teacher has gained great respect and appreciation and a high standing thanking all teachers for their great efforts in bringing up generations.