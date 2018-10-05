Sharjah Civil Defence celebrates World Teacher’s Day

As per directives of Colonel Sami Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, the delegation headed by Major Hani Rashid Dahmani, Head of Media and Public Relations at Sharjah Civil Defence, honoured Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Secretary of SEC and Mohammed Al Mulla, managing director of nurseries.

The delegation also visited Sharjah Private School and Al Bayan National School, where they honoured teachers in their respective classrooms.

The SEC and teachers thanked the Civil Defence for this kind gesture.