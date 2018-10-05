Mariam bin Dakheen: FKPA raises awareness of importance of drinking water

Bin Dakheen affirmed that the fifth annual campaign comes as part of the Association’s efforts to raise awareness among the community members in the UAE about kidney diseases. She pointed out that this year’s campaign focused on water as a very necessary for healthy and safe kidneys, and encouraged children and the elderly to drink more water. She added that the Association has distributed more than 700 bottles of water to achieve this goal.

The campaign has witnessed a great interaction by the students from different schools, thus diversifying the targeted segment of students, through reaching out to children, women and the elderly.

The campaign has attracted more than 800 followers from the UAE and beyond through the campaign’s hashtag, twitter and Instagram accounts.