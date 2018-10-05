Sharjah Police training institute’s delegation visits MBRSG

  • Friday 05, October 2018 in 4:44 PM
  • During the Sharjah Police delegation’s visit to MBRSG
Sharjah 24: A delegation from Sharjah Police training institute, headed by Lieutenant colonel Fahad Al Hamoudi, director of the Institute, visited Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), to exchange scientific and training experiences and develop the professional skills of the leadership staff.
The delegation was received by Dr. Ali bin Sabba Al Marri, the CEO of MBRSG, who hoped that mutual visits between the two sides will continue to exchange knowledge and scientific expertise.
 
Lt. Col. Al Hamoudi thanked  MBRSG’s warm welcome and hospitality expressing his happiness with the visit, which comes within the framework of strengthening the foundations of the joint relationship, expanding the horizons of cooperation in all fields of education and training and learning about the rehabilitation and training programmes  SMRSG provides national cadres, praising the educational level and professionalism available at the College.
 
At the end of the visit, commemorative shields were exchanges with hope of deepening cooperation to build a cultured generation capable of serving the country at various work sites.