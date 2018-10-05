Sharjah Police training institute’s delegation visits MBRSG

The delegation was received by Dr. Ali bin Sabba Al Marri, the CEO of MBRSG, who hoped that mutual visits between the two sides will continue to exchange knowledge and scientific expertise.

Lt. Col. Al Hamoudi thanked MBRSG’s warm welcome and hospitality expressing his happiness with the visit, which comes within the framework of strengthening the foundations of the joint relationship, expanding the horizons of cooperation in all fields of education and training and learning about the rehabilitation and training programmes SMRSG provides national cadres, praising the educational level and professionalism available at the College.

At the end of the visit, commemorative shields were exchanges with hope of deepening cooperation to build a cultured generation capable of serving the country at various work sites.