SCI honours11 teachers in several schools in Kalba

On this day, teachers are celebrated world-wide with activities and events organised in their honour to glorify their role and to provide them with what they need to continue delivering their message to the fullest. It also comes as a recognition of their great and continuous role in the educational process and in alleviating the profession of education, as well as an appreciation of their efforts to spread knowledge and awareness.

The celebration stems from the Charity’s continuous strive to communicate with the local and international community, and to actively contribute to events and activities within and outside the country. In addition, it expresses the Charity’s appreciation of teachers and their eminent role in bringing up new generations, promoting their awareness and knowledge as well as preparing them to form the main foundation of the UAE’s society.

Nasser Masoud Bilal Fairouz, Director of the Sharjah Charity International Branch in Kalba said: “The Charity’s team responsible for implementing the event visited the schools in Kalba, and the ideal teacher was honoured in these schools according to the pre-nominations sent to the charity from the administration of each school.”

He noted that the Charity honoured a number of distinguished and exemplary teachers in 17 schools and kindergartens in Kalba in order to provide them with moral motivation to achieve more.

He asserted that Teacher’s Day is an added value to the Charity’s social events in light of its keen efforts to continue celebrating international days around the year in line with its agenda.

He pointed out that the event was aimed at achieving the ultimate goal of looking after the human being, especially the educators of coming generations who have prominent and effective role in the society, and to give back to them.

The world has been celebrating Teacher’s Day on October 5th since 1994 in commemoration of the signing of the Joint Recommendation of the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1966 concerning the conditions of teachers, thus contributing to honouring teachers and elevating their status in their communities.