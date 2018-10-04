Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah celebrates UAE Civil Aviation Day

The ceremony was attended by the presence of His Exellency Sheikh Khalid Issam Al Qassimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority, His Excellency Sheikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Thani Director of Department of Civil Aviation and other senior managers and staff from both entities, in addition to stakeholders and sponsors representatives.

In his speech, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid Isam Al Qassimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah, said: "On this important occasion, we feel proud of our country and our dear Emirate, which hosted the historic journey in 1932 when the first aircraft landed on its soil to mark the beginning of the aviation sector in the United Arab Emirates. Sharjah played an active role in the process of sustainable development and comprehensive renaissance that was witnessed by the country during the past decades in line with the vision of our founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the efforts and guidance of the rulers of the Emirates who followed his path, paving the way for the country to reach this high position”.

He added that Sharjah is moving forward with its ambitious plans in the aviation sector, in light of the directions of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah that recognized the great importance of the sector in the development renaissance.

He pointed out that Sharjah International Airport has obtained many achievements over the last decade and recorded remarkable growth rates. The number of passengers increased from 4 million to more than 11 million during the period with a growth rate of 175%. The aircraft movements also increased by 122% from 16888 to 37503 flights, while last year the airlines operated their flights to 84 destinations, an increase by 24%. He stressed that the Department is keen to ensure continuity of this momentum in the coming years by providing all forms of support to the airport, in line with its development and expansion master plan, to enhance its position as one of the important international airports in the region.

"The Department has also supported the Emiratisation programme by attracting talented people and providing them with the necessary training, which has contributed to a 75 % increase in Emiratisation in the department," he said.

He also mentioned that the wise leadership of UAE is supporting Emirati women, encouraging them and enabling them to work in this important sector.

Farid Faraidooni, Deputy CEO of Enterprise Solutions, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), said: “We are delighted to join the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah and celebrate the UAE Civil Aviation Day as Gold Sponsors of the event. At EITC, we aim to strengthen our cooperation with government organisations across the UAE. Rapid developments across economic sectors require us to collaborate to ensure that we meet future requirements and drive development of the UAE economy. We have already partnered with several government agencies in Sharjah, and we are committed to continuing our association and consolidating our relationships with other stakeholders for the benefit of people of UAE.”

The program began with the UAE National Anthem, then followed by reading verses from the Holy Quran, after that His Excellency Sheikh Khalid Issam Al Qassimi delivered his speech, followed by a panel discussion witnessed a participation of two pilots from Air Arabia Mr. Maher Mohammad Taher Ali Ahli and Mr. Abdulla Mohammad Dalmook from Emirates. The attendees were also thrilled by the 4D show.

At the end of the event the companies that sponsored this celebration. Du, SAS, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Air Arabia, AAL Group, VD Gulf, Sharjah Museums Authority and Sharjah Documentation and Archive Authority were honored, also the pilots.

On the sidelines of the event, the attendees have visited the gallery that displayed some images about the airport during the World War II.

It is worth to say that, Since October 5, 1932, the date of the first plane landed at Sharjah — the UAE’s aviation sector has achieved prosperity and now contributes around Dh169 billion, or around 15 per cent, to the country’s GDP. The fleet of the four national air carriers rose in size to 512 aircraft at the end of 2017, and the number of travellers going through the country’s airports increased to over 126.5 million in the same year, and the number of flights within the country’s airspace reached around 882,600.

UAE Civil Aviation Day is marked on October 5th every year with the aim of highlighting the country’s rich aviation history and its achievements in general, and what we look forward to in the future.