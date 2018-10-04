Sharjah Police hold meeting for emergency, crises and disasters management

  • Thursday 04, October 2018 in 4:29 PM
  • During the meeting
    During the meeting
Sharjah 24: The Emergency & Crises Office at the Sharjah Police General Directorate held a preparation meeting for coping with emergencies, crises and disasters.
The meeting was chaired by Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Acting Director General of Central Operations, and Chairman of the Executive Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, in the presence of several other officials and dignitaries. 
 
During the meeting, Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour briefed the attendees on the strategic objectives of emergencies, crises and disasters.
 
At the end of the meeting, Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour stressed the importance of joint cooperation with various security agencies, highlighting the importance of raising public awareness of the concept of crises and emergencies.