Sharjah Police hold meeting for emergency, crises and disasters management

The meeting was chaired by Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Acting Director General of Central Operations, and Chairman of the Executive Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, in the presence of several other officials and dignitaries.

During the meeting, Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour briefed the attendees on the strategic objectives of emergencies, crises and disasters.

At the end of the meeting, Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour stressed the importance of joint cooperation with various security agencies, highlighting the importance of raising public awareness of the concept of crises and emergencies.