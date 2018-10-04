Sharjah Municipal Council celebrates International Day of Older Persons

  • Thursday 04, October 2018 in 3:06 PM
Sharjah 24: Within the framework of activating its community role to serve residents of the UAE and promote Islamic and Arab values in the Emirate of Sharjah, the social networking committee of the Municipal Council of Sharjah City, visited the Old Peoples Home.
The delegation was headed by His Excellency Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council, in the presence of other dignitaries and members. 
 
The visit, coinciding with the International Day for Elderly People, which falls on 1st October, comes as part of the Sharjah Municipal Council’s keenness to enhance communication with all government departments and agencies.
 
Maryam Ahmed Al Qattari, Director of the Old Peoples Home briefed the attendees on the main role and activities of the Old Peoples Home.