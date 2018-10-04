Sharjah Municipal Council celebrates International Day of Older Persons

The delegation was headed by His Excellency Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council, in the presence of other dignitaries and members.

The visit, coinciding with the International Day for Elderly People, which falls on 1st October, comes as part of the Sharjah Municipal Council’s keenness to enhance communication with all government departments and agencies.

Maryam Ahmed Al Qattari, Director of the Old Peoples Home briefed the attendees on the main role and activities of the Old Peoples Home.