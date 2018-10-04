Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi witnesses the police ceremony on Teacher's Day

In his speech to the teachers, the Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police confirmed that the teachers are a message campaign and moral guardians, they are responsible for raising the generations properly, and they are the main pillar and the strong link between the education system and development.

In conclusion, Major General Al Shamsi distributed certificates of thanks and appreciation to the participating teachers, considering that this honuor is for every teacher who contributed to eradicating ignorance and lighting the paths of life.