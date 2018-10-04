Nurture nature at Al Noor Island

As winter approaches, the Island invites everyone to enjoy the new growth and learn green skills with cooler weather.

The first workshop will be conducted on 20th October 2018 titled, “Introduction to Indoor Plants Workshop”. Participants will learn the basics about indoor planting like how to grow, water, and take care of plants. Aside from the practical lessons, participants will have the chance to be part of vibrant gardening discussion sessions about the benefits of having indoor plants, succulents, or air plants and how to care for them.

Mahmoud Rashid Al Suwaidi, Manager of Al Noor Island said: “Al Noor Island launches eco-educational activities to raise environmental awareness through a series of gardening workshops. The education programs highlight the importance of fostering the minds of the new generation towards their environment. The Green Educational Programs at the Island aim to raise the level of community involvement in an entertaining way for the entire family. The benefits are seemingly endless. I encourage everyone to participate as gardening is enlightening to everyone of all ages.”

Al Noor Island still have more workshops running till December which will be announced on the website and social media platforms. There are various workshops to choose from: one is titled, “Gardening 101: Germination-From Seed to Plant,” where the participants can learn the basics of gardening and seed planting using home materials and tools, they will also receive giveaway plant potted using this technique.

Al Noor Island specialists will also be teaching, ‘The Japanese Art of Kokedama,’ which is a traditional bonsai form and translates as ‘moss ball.’ One of the workshops will teach participants how to convert kitchen Scrap into organic fertilizer. The compost workshop will turn kitchen scrap into organic fertilizer that enriches garden’s soil.

Al Noor Island’s management is taking in registration requests and inquires both via email, [email protected] , and phone (06 506 7000). The registration fee for each workshop is AED 100. For more information about the workshops, visit their social media accounts at @alnoorisland.

Al Noor Island’s working hours are from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekdays and 9:00 am to 12:00 midnight on weekends. The Butterfly House is open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.