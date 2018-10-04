Mohammed Khalaf reviews his media experience at Al Qasimia University

During his talk with the graduates of the Faculty of Communication in Al Qasimia University, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Khalaf discussed the most important elements that should be available in the media person, reviewing the stations of his media experience and his first steps which he described as distinguished.

His Excellency stressed that the successful announcer enjoys the qualities that must distinguish him as good character, good appearance on the screen, as well as the ability and skill in the performance at radio.

The session was attended by Dr. Rashad Salem, Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, a number of members of the administrative and academic staff of the Faculty of Communication and students.