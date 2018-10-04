SSEF organises a dialogue session for orphan’s mothers

  • Thursday 04, October 2018 in 12:46 PM
Sharjah24: The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) has held a dialogue session with the mothers of orphans as part of its educational program organised by the Foundation in order to help the mothers of orphans to adopt successful coping strategies with children.
The Foundation organises many activities in the form of periodic meetings, dialogues and workshops for mothers, in order to provide them with a culture of successful dealing with children, providing support for them, and empowering them with new ways to cope with different life situations.
 
The program worked to monitor the educational aspects of orphans' behaviors, identify the necessary values and to acquire them, and then provide many sessions and workshops to promote positive behaviors and follow-up during meetings, as well as practical steps to control behavior.