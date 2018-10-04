Sultan bin Ahmed unveils Aljada’s Central Hub in Sharjah

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has further highlighted the importance of participating in Cityscape Global, which is the world's largest networking exhibition and conference on property development, pointing out that ARADA focusses on showcasing its distinct projects, including ARADA’s Nasma homes in Sharjah, which will be delivered by the end of 2018 .

Commenting on unveiling the new Central Hub in Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi pointed out that the Emirate of Sharjah is keen to develop various real estate projects with high-quality specifications.

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi wished success to all participants in the Cityscape Global.