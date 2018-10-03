Road accidents decline in Sharjah in September

The achievement has been made as part of the Sharjah Police General Command’s efforts aiming to intensify awareness campaigns and activate the role of the media.

Commenting on this announcement, Major Abdulrahman Khater, Director of Awareness and Traffic Media at Sharjah Police highlighted the importance of ensuring road safety and intensifying the spread of traffic patrols on various roads leading to and near schools, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic during the transfer of students to their schools.