Road accidents decline in Sharjah in September

  • Wednesday 03, October 2018 in 4:39 PM
Sharjah 24: A slight fall in road accidents that disrupt road traffic has been reported in Sharjah during the September, according to Sharjah Police General Command, Compared to the same period last year in the Emirate of Sharjah.
The achievement has been made as part of the Sharjah Police General Command’s efforts aiming to intensify awareness campaigns and activate the role of the media.
 
Commenting on this announcement, Major Abdulrahman Khater, Director of Awareness and Traffic Media at Sharjah Police highlighted the importance of ensuring road safety and intensifying the spread of traffic patrols on various roads leading to and near schools, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic during the transfer of students to their schools. 
 