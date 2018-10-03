Sharjah Police holds “Innovation Management” workshop

  • Wednesday 03, October 2018 in 3:10 PM
Sharjah24: The General Command of the Sharjah Police, at headquarters in Brigadier General Hamid Saif hall, organised a workshop on "Leadership Management for Leaders and Directors" on Wednesday, under the leadership of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander of Sharjah Police, in the presence of directors and heads departments.
The workshop provided a detailed explanation of the challenges of government action, future government scenarios, future government in the UAE, government innovation management and institutional innovation management.
 
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi praised the efforts and valuable solutions provided by the Ministry of Interior to provide the best services and practices in the policing and security areas in line with the vision of the leadership, which aspires to make the UAE at the first at the regional and global levels.