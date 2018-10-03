Sharjah Police honours SEWA

This came during a meeting with His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, a delegation from Sharjah Police General Command, headed by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem, expressed his pride in this honour and stressed the importance of continuous coordination and cooperation between the two sides to serve the society.

His Excellency Al Shamsi expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Authority and its cooperation in the projects and events in the framework of the partnership and cooperation between the two sides which enhance the joint contribution in promoting economic and cultural progress in the Emirate of Sharjah. The importance of optimal use of energy and water, and signed the document of Peak initiatives.