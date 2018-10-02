DeG organises workshop for GITEX Media Coordinators

The workshop aimed to review and discuss all details of the participation of government entities under the umbrella of Sharjah eGovernment Department at GITEX Technology Week 2018, the biggest and boldest technology show in MENA and South Asia, and the third largest exhibition of its kind in the world, which will be held from 14 to 18 October at the World Trade Centre in Dubai.

During the workshop, light was shed on the various aspects of the Sharjah Government's participation in the exhibition, including an overview of the exhibition, past participations and successes, and the presentation of the Sharjah Government's pavilion, its most distinctive features and new aspects.