Saif Al Zaabi: GITEX is a media opportunity to highlight digital developments

Saif Ahmed Al Zaabi added that the Department has tasked the committee with the supervision and follow-up of all media needs and activities, and the management of media content, in coordination with all participating departments and bodies, to ensure the integrated participation of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Technology Week 2018.

In his exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the workshop the department organised for media coordinators and participants in GITEX Technology Week 2018, Al Zaabi clarified the workshop aimed to develop and organise a media course during the exhibition, which is an ideal platform and media opportunity at which Sharjah sheds more light on the ideas, steps and innovations it is witnessing in the context of joint efforts to consolidate the emirate's reputation as a favoured global hub for business and investment, and a regional hub for digital transformation.