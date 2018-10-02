Arada unveils final masterplan of Aljada Central Hub

  • Tuesday 02, October 2018 in 6:33 PM
  • Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada
    Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada
Next Previous
Sharjah 24: Arada has revealed the final masterplan of the Central Hub, located within the boundaries of the Aljada megaproject. The Sharjah-based developer says that the complex is a focal point for the development and expects the first phase to be complete by the end of Q1 2019.
Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the Central Hub is billed as a ‘bold new leisure and entertainment destination for the UAE’. Spread over 1.9m sqft, the car-free zone will feature green space and water features, and is designed to be walkable, even during the summer months. According to Arada, there will be a total of 732,000 sqft of green space in the Central Hub, including a large landscaped community park that covers a quarter of the complex.
 
“Our plan has always been to build extraordinary, engaging and life-changing communities. That is reflected in the bold final design of the Central Hub, which will soon be a new focal point not just for Aljada, but for the whole of Sharjah and the rest of the UAE as well. We are working on putting together some incredible new partnerships for the Central Hub, and we will be announcing these in the coming months,” said Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada.
 
He added: “Work on the first phase of the Central Hub, which includes an Arada sales centre, an outdoor cinema space, a food truck village, Skate Park and other family-friendly facilities, has already begun. The second and third phases of the Central Hub are scheduled to be completed in by 2022.”