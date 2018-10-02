Arada unveils final masterplan of Aljada Central Hub

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the Central Hub is billed as a ‘bold new leisure and entertainment destination for the UAE’. Spread over 1.9m sqft, the car-free zone will feature green space and water features, and is designed to be walkable, even during the summer months. According to Arada, there will be a total of 732,000 sqft of green space in the Central Hub, including a large landscaped community park that covers a quarter of the complex.

“Our plan has always been to build extraordinary, engaging and life-changing communities. That is reflected in the bold final design of the Central Hub, which will soon be a new focal point not just for Aljada, but for the whole of Sharjah and the rest of the UAE as well. We are working on putting together some incredible new partnerships for the Central Hub, and we will be announcing these in the coming months,” said Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada.

He added: “Work on the first phase of the Central Hub, which includes an Arada sales centre, an outdoor cinema space, a food truck village, Skate Park and other family-friendly facilities, has already begun. The second and third phases of the Central Hub are scheduled to be completed in by 2022.”