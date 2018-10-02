Sharjah Children celebrates International Day of Older Persons

Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of celebration the International Day of Older Persons, the Sharjah Children on Monday organised a celebration at the Children's Center of the Arts in the Mujaidar district, targeting the elderly at Al Asala Club at the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD).
As part of its efforts to support Sharjah's Membership in the Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities, the Sharjah Children has organised this event to highlight the great contributions made by the elderly people and their achievements and great roles in society. 
 
The celebration included a series of popular activities, performances and folk songs.
 
At the end of the event, the Department of Social Services and the Elderly was honoured, several gifts were distributed to the elderly, and commemorative photographs were taken.