Sharjah Children celebrates International Day of Older Persons

As part of its efforts to support Sharjah's Membership in the Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities, the Sharjah Children has organised this event to highlight the great contributions made by the elderly people and their achievements and great roles in society.

The celebration included a series of popular activities, performances and folk songs.

At the end of the event, the Department of Social Services and the Elderly was honoured, several gifts were distributed to the elderly, and commemorative photographs were taken.