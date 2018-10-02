Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi heads a meeting for participating at GITEX 2018

The meeting discussed the preparations of the Sharjah Police to participate in GITEX Technology 2018, which was held during the period from 14 to 18 October at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The meeting reviewed the projects and initiatives prepared by the departments concerned to participate in the exhibition, and it was determined by the standards that reflect the level of technical progress of the Sharjah Police, as well as the applications and initiatives launched by Sharjah Police in the field of upgrading the services of customers.