Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi heads a meeting for participating at GITEX 2018

  • Tuesday 02, October 2018 in 2:51 PM
Sharjah24: Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, on Tuesday held a meeting of the working team at the level of the General of Sharjah Police and its various departments to prepare for the participation at the GITEX Technology Week 2018, held in his office in the presence of a number of heads department and team members.
The meeting discussed the preparations of the Sharjah Police to participate in GITEX Technology 2018, which was held during the period from 14 to 18 October at the Dubai World Trade Center.
 
The meeting reviewed the projects and initiatives prepared by the departments concerned to participate in the exhibition, and it was determined by the standards that reflect the level of technical progress of the Sharjah Police, as well as the applications and initiatives launched by Sharjah Police in the field of upgrading the services of customers.