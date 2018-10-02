SEC discusses development of Khalid Lagoon

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council discussed the development of the facade of the nearby commercial buildings overlooking Khalid Lagoon.

Commenting on this, His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Department of Planning and Survey, reviewed the project’s details, pointing out that the project aims to improve the pedestrian traffic and develop the commercial facade of the buildings overlooking Khalid Lagoon.

His Excellency Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi highlighted the importance of improving road safety and social environment, which support the economic and tourism sector.

The Council adopted a memorandum of cooperation agreement to be signed between the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) in Sharjah and the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, on effective cooperation and information exchange.

The Council has further issued a resolution on documenting the transactions in the emirate of Sharjah.

During the meeting, the Council congratulated the Sharjah Housing Directorate for winning the GCC Housing Award 2018, highlighting the Directorate’s continuous efforts to serve the housing sector in the Emirate.

His Excellency Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Directorate of Housing, said that the winning of the GCC Housing Award 2018 comes as translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

His Excellency Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji has further praised the constant follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).