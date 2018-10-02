Sharjah Ruler visits Oporto Portuguese libraries

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Mousa Abdul Wahid Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Portugal, and Dr. Amr Abdel Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy.

Upon arrival at Municipal Library of Porto founded in 1833 and one of the largest and oldest Portuguese public libraries His Highness were received by Gourouj Frayra Cochta, director general of the Oporto City Library, and a number of library members and officials there.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured at the pavilions of the Library that he had visited in 2000 during his Highness's work on his book for Ahmed Bin Majid.

His Highness stressed the importance of documenting history faithfully because the base on which the present was founded and because of it the feelings towards each other. His Highness also urged historians to investigate and find facts through careful reading of historical references and manuscripts.

His Highness considered that taking the sources of knowledge nearby and failure to search, in which injustice to the truth and for future generations, which must deal with the awareness of high responsibility, praised the work of historians who saved the memory of the nations from vanishing and documented history, called for allocating more resources to support them and encourage them to research.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi praised the historical role of Portugal in enriching human culture in various forms of science and art, also the efforts of the local authorities in providing libraries and their contents and providing them to researchers from around the world.

Municipal Library of Porto is one of the largest and oldest Portuguese public libraries, where it receives a copy of all the publications published in Portugal. It contains more than 1.5 million documents, and preserves important collections of manuscripts, icons and maps.

During the visit to the Lello Bookstore, which was founded in 1881, and meet the director of the library and the son of one of its founders, Mr. Lello, His Highness toured the Library's sections and listened to an explanation by the officials of the titles, books and manuscripts of the ancient world at 7th century AD.

Hiis Highness the Ruler of Sharjah signed a letter of thanks and appreciation in the book of visitors to each library, in which he appreciated the knowledge and cultural efforts of all those working in these historical and valuable libraries.