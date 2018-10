During the meeting, which aims to promote social cohesion, Mohammed Ahmed Al-Ghawi Al-Naqbi, Chairman of the Council, welcomed the attendees and stressed the Council’s keenness to boost its efforts and work to bridge the space between parents and families.

The attendees discussed several social issues related to the people of Khorfakkan as well as the initiatives and ideas that enhance family cohesion.

The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries and members.