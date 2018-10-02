Sharjah for Capability Development, SDPS sign MoU

  • Tuesday 02, October 2018 in 12:27 PM
Sharjah24: The Sharjah for Capability Development (SCD), a subsidiary of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, and The Department of Planning and Surveying in Sharjah, SDPS, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the SDPS headquarters, in aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two parties and coordinating efforts to develop the functional and leadership capacities of young people through the preparation of the Best Practices for Urban Planning Program.
The program targets 15 engineers from the SDPS and includes field visits to specialized institutions, centers and universities specializing in the urban planning sector in Japan and Singapore from 9 to 19 October.
 
The MoU was signed by Her Excellency Noura Bint Ahmed Al Noman, Board Member of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, and ng. Khalid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the SDPS.
 
The program includes two phases, which will begin in Tokyo for three days. It will include field trips to educational institutions, companies, institutions and government departments related to urban planning, notably the Japan Sustainability Foundation, Japan's Ministry of Environment.
 
The second phase for 4-days program in Singapore will include the City Infrastructure Solutions Center, the Green Business Park, the Singapore Economic Development Board and Smart Sustainable Cities, and other relevant institutions and centers.