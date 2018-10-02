Sharjah for Capability Development, SDPS sign MoU

The program targets 15 engineers from the SDPS and includes field visits to specialized institutions, centers and universities specializing in the urban planning sector in Japan and Singapore from 9 to 19 October.

The MoU was signed by Her Excellency Noura Bint Ahmed Al Noman, Board Member of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, and ng. Khalid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the SDPS.

The program includes two phases, which will begin in Tokyo for three days. It will include field trips to educational institutions, companies, institutions and government departments related to urban planning, notably the Japan Sustainability Foundation, Japan's Ministry of Environment.

The second phase for 4-days program in Singapore will include the City Infrastructure Solutions Center, the Green Business Park, the Singapore Economic Development Board and Smart Sustainable Cities, and other relevant institutions and centers.