SCPN, SBFO sign cooperation agreement

The agreement is aimed at exchanging expertise and enhancing cooperation in child care as well as organising relevant events and activities.

The Sharjah Childhood Protection Network was represented by Her Excellency Sheikha Bulhoul Al Muhairi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Network, while the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office was represented by Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of the Office in the presence of a number of department directors from both institutions.

The agreement instructed competent authorities at both institutions to carry out their responsibilities in service of the entire family and the community in Sharjah in general. In addition to promoting volunteerism and highlighting community participation towards the creation of a distinctive environment for children for their benefit in different areas.

Her Excellency Sheikha Bulhoul Al Muhairi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Network said the agreement stresses the importance of coordinating with the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office to highlight the dynamic media role and services offered by both institutions. In addition, this cooperation would contribute to the expertise exchange in various areas, highlight the activities of both entities in different childhood fields, help in the training of childhood specialised staff and the exchange of best practices in childhood protection in the Emirate.

She added, the network considered signing of the agreement with the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office in light of its success in the field of childhood in Sharjah. The aim is to enhance the joint efforts of both institutions in regard to child care and create new horizons through distinctive initiatives that serve both the community and child in Sharjah.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of the Sharjah Child Friendly City Office, said: "Through this agreement, we build on our efforts at the Office to enhance partnership and cooperation between government and non-government institutions to improve child protection standards in Sharjah and the UAE in general. We are proud to cooperate with the Sharjah Childhood Protection Network, which has been recently established in support of Sharjah as a child friendly city.”

She added: "The integration of goals requires integration of efforts and achievements to reach our ultimate objective of providing a safe environment for children. This embodies the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.”