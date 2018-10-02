Create your own adventure at Mleiha

  • Mleiha Archaeological and Eco-tourism Project
Sharjah24: Archaeology isn’t merely a study of human activity through recovery and analysis of materials but it’s also a story of conquest and conquerors, empires and emperors, love and betrayal, trust and deception, and exploration and adventure. It is every bit as fantastic and exciting as it sounds, and you need to look no further than Mleiha.
A visit to Mleiha is a thrilling tale that takes you back in time to Palaeolithic, Neolithic, Bronze, Iron, and Pre-Islamic ages. A history class? Not merely that! You can explore the Bedouin culture by riding out on horseback, trek and navigate the dunes, get comfortable and indulge in stargazing, or cycle and explore the destination with your family and friends. 
 
A rare spot deep in the deserts of Sharjah where you can customize your exploration based on your interest. Go on your own adventure with Mleiha’s desert adventures, a cross-road where archaeology and entertainment connect. A place where excitement and learning goes together.  
 