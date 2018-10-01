SCC’s ‘Education and information’ committee enhances Sharjah’s cultural and media excellence

The Committee affirmed its keenness to reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and his directives to launch initiatives and sustainable projects.

This came during a meeting of the committee Monday, at the SCC headquarters in Sharjah, chaired by Mohammed Sultan Al Khasouni in the presence of the members of the committee.

Following consultations among the members, the Committee validated the completion of the implementation of its plan of action, which is based on communication with the various institutions concerned with the sectors of culture, heritage, and sports institutions, as well as highly considering the importance of media institutions and other institutions that play a role in serving youth.

The committee confirmed that a number of visits were made to activate its vision in enhancing Sharjah’s cultural and heritage aspects and highlight its standing in media affairs.