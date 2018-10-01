Ahmed bin Rakkad: SIBF is Sharjah’s message to the world

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said that the Sharjah International Book Fair is characterised by the uniqueness of its ideas, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Commenting on this, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said that the SIBF offers a variety of several cultural and innovative ideas, with more than 1.6 million titles are on display, including 80 thousand new titles.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said that the exhibition is not only a book fair, but also an exhibition of human history and human civilization, stressing that

He further commented saying that the Sharjah International Book Fair is the world’s message to the world, and the message of the UAE to different civilizations.

Concluding his statement, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri expressed his pleasure for the announcement of selecting Japan as the guest of honour at Sharjah International Book Fair, highlighting the two countries’ commercial, economic and intellectual relations.