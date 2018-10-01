Saqr Al Qasimi: AED15 million to support the group games in the Central Region

This came during a press conference held on Monday at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre to announce the details of support for the collective games in the clubs of the Central Region after the completion of the composition for the sports teams for these games and the technical and administrative devices and contracting with the coaches to join these clubs to the rest of the emirate.

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Sheikh Saqr said that 462 players have been registered in these group games in the various Middle Eastern clubs, including 181 players in basketball, 143 in volleyball and 138 in handball.