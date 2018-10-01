Sharjah Police organises trip for elderly people

Sharjah 24: coinciding with the International Day of Older Persons, which falls on 1st October, the Sharjah Police General Directorate organised an educational trip for the elderly females in the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of a number of female dignitaries.
The delegation toured the Mosque, which was established with the vision and initiative of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God rest his soul) as one of the most prominent features of the modern Islamic architecture in the world.
 
The delegation was briefed on the history of the Mosque’s development and its most prominent architectural methods. 
 
During the visit, the delegation expressed their pleasure to visit the Mosque, which is one of the most important religious destinations in the world.
 
The visit is part of Sharjah Police’s keenness to take care of elderly people. 