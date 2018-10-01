The MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show launches on Tuesday at Expo Centre Sharjah

Expo Centre Sharjah confirmed that it has completed its preparations for the spring edition of the show, which is considered the first and biggest specialised economic exhibition of its kind in the UAE and the region. The show, which will be held during October 2-6, offers a global platform to present the latest designs and trends in watches, jewellery, diamonds and precious stones.

The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to buy directly from manufacturers. The exhibition also offers many opportunities to win valuable prizes and enter draws for every purchase of Dh500 and above, under the supervision of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The prizes include a daily draw for Gold and Jewelry Sets, in addition to the big draw for a 1-kilogram Gold Bar that takes place at the end of the exhibition.

The 30,000-square-meter exhibition, which is held twice a year with support from the SCCI, includes the participation of some of the most prominent designers and manufacturers of watches and jewellery from the United Kingdom, Japan, Russia, the United States, Latvia, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Jordan, Bahrain, Turkey, Taiwan, Yemen, and the UAE.

The current edition of the show witnesses the first Japanese participation in the exhibition’s 24-year history. This participation in the show is in the form of a Japanese national pavilion, which includes a number of Japanese companies that are considered leaders in the watch and jewellery industry.

The Indian pavilion is the largest at this year’s show and includes 58 companies that are showcasing their latest modern and traditional jewellery designs. The Hong Kong pavilion is the second largest in terms of number of exhibitors and includes 55 companies and brands that are participating in this year’s event. Other prominent national pavilions in the exhibition are the Italian, Turkish, Malaysian, Singaporean, Lebanese and Thai pavilions.

The show also includes the participation of Malabar Gold and Diamonds for the first time. The group is showcasing a wide range of gold, diamond and platinum jewellery and watches that are characterized by superior purity and craftsmanship.

The show, which offers free entry for all visitors, opens its doors on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm. The exhibition will also be open from 12 pm to 11 pm on Thursday, and from 3 pm to 11 pm on Friday. The exhibition will be exclusively reserved for women on Wednesday from 12 pm to 4 pm.