SEWA launches first Customer Service Week

  • Monday 01, October 2018 in 12:58 PM
Sharjah24: Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has launched its first Customer Service Week, which will be held from October 1 to 4, and will include a number of international and regional companies to identify best practices in customer service, in line with the Customer Service Week celebrated by the world during the first week of October each year.
His Excellency Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Customer Service Week, which will be organised in more than 15 service centers and receive subscribers, includes discussing issues related to quality of service, interaction with subscribers in all departments and service centers. Distributing gifts and organising interactive workshops with them.
 
Al Leem pointed out that the launch of the first session of the "Customer Service Week" comes within the objectives of the Authority aimed at enhancing the standards of customer service and improving the services provided by the various departments of the Authority by providing participants with the opportunity to present new and innovative ideas, thus enhancing the quality and competitiveness of the service. The exchange of knowledge and the culture of excellence in performance between employees and various entities.