SEWA launches first Customer Service Week

His Excellency Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Customer Service Week, which will be organised in more than 15 service centers and receive subscribers, includes discussing issues related to quality of service, interaction with subscribers in all departments and service centers. Distributing gifts and organising interactive workshops with them.

Al Leem pointed out that the launch of the first session of the "Customer Service Week" comes within the objectives of the Authority aimed at enhancing the standards of customer service and improving the services provided by the various departments of the Authority by providing participants with the opportunity to present new and innovative ideas, thus enhancing the quality and competitiveness of the service. The exchange of knowledge and the culture of excellence in performance between employees and various entities.