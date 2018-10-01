Shurooq launches development of picturesque Khorfakkan Beach Project

The project includes the establishment of service facilities and world-class hospitality amenities to host recreational activities. This adds to the tourism appeal of Khorfakkan city and the east coast in general, which enjoys a list of natural landscapes, mountains and climate.

Due to the project scale, the development has been separated into two main stages which to be implemented in cooperation with the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works and Khorfakkan Municipality. The first covers the south side of the beach, including the area from the port to the roundabout. While the second phase covers the northern area. The first phase of the project includes the construction of an amphitheatre, a walkway overlooking the beach, a skating rink, sport courts, picnic areas, and children's playing area as per the highest international safety standards. There will also be restaurants, cafés, beachfront retail outlets and gardens that reflect Islamic architecture. There will be showers, bathrooms and changing rooms facilities on the beach.

Commenting on the significance of the development project, His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said, "The city of Khorfakkan is one of the most beautiful cities on the East coast of the United Arab Emirates. It is an ideal destination for visitors looking to relax in nature. Shurooq is keen to make Khorfakkan as one of the most attractive tourism destinations, while preserving its aesthetic characteristics. And, this project is part of our comprehensive strategic plan to develop the Eastern region of Sharjah”.

Al Sarkal added: “The development offers endless attractions for families and tourists. It provides modern facilities and high-end services that will add value and encourage a healthy lifestyle among residents and visitors of Khorfakkan. Once the project is completed, Khorfakkan will be a premium tourism destination in the Eastern region, and we expect to receive increasing number of local and international visitors."

He continued: “The development of the project will allow us to expand on our existing and new partnerships with a variety of global brands, across a variety of sectors, who will support in creating facilities and services that meet international standards.”

Shurooq announced that the next stage of the project, which will be revealed in greater detail later, includes high quality facilities and services designed in accordance to international standards to deliver an exceptional experience to tourists and visitors.

Khorfakkan lies on the east coast of the UAE and has picturesque natural views where visitors can enjoy the surrounding mountains and beaches. The city features excellent beach services, a range of restaurants and luxury hotels, in addition to a small market that cater for all the needs of residents and visitors.

Founded in 2009, Shurooq aims to achieve social, cultural, environmental and economic development on the basis of Sharjah's distinct Arab and Islamic culture and to seamlessly add to the fabric of the emirate. It strives to develop the emirate and encourage investment by adopting the best international standards in providing high-end services that help draw local, regional and international investment.