Ayman Al Barout concludes participation in AL’s Childhood Committee meeting

The meeting dealt with Article 8 on Arab Children's Parliament in terms of the mechanism of joint work between the Childhood Committee’s technical secretariat and that of the Arab Children's Parliament and its foundation procedures.

Al Barout detailed the attendees about the basic work system of the ACP and the mechanisms of cooperation with childhood institutions across the Arab World.

He called on benefiting from the meeting and standing in the face of all problems and challenges confronting Arab childhood, appealing to all centres of studies, plans and programmes on children's affairs to develop a unified Arab strategy for consultation and dialogue to develop an integrated Arab vision for a safe Arab childhood.

Al Barout met with Acting Charge d' Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Morocco Saeed Muhair Al Ketbi and briefed him on all the steps to complete the establishment of the Parliament in Sharjah. He appreciated the efforts of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and its great support for the successful establishment of the Parliament in Sharjah.