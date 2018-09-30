Al Majaz Waterfront: Fresh air, Fun Space

Spending time outside in a safe and fun environment doesn’t only help enhance cognitive functioning and mood improvement, but it builds on other qualitative skills as well. Al Majaz Waterfront has wide spaces for plethora of fun-filled activities which are tailored for children and adults.

Marwa Obaid Al Shamsi, Manager of Al Majaz Waterfront, said: “Families spending time outdoors together is the best way to bond. We established facilities in Al Majaz Waterfront that educates, builds creativity, and enhance development. Given what we know about the interlocking relationship between mind and environment, we seek to provide families with the best possible space to be entertained.”

Swing your club in Al Majaz Waterfront Mini Golf

The mini golf doesn’t only offer children the chance to develop their golf skills but being positioned amidst greenery, it captures attention involuntarily. Like stretching muscles between workouts, such environments engage cognitive function in a way that builds focusing skills rather than drain it.

Express yourself at Alwan Centre

The learning centre encourages social cohesion through group activity and cooperative problem-solving. In spaces like Alwan Centre, children can learn arts, crafts, yoga, and piano while being cared for by a professional team. Such activities will stimulate their creative impulses and encourage innovation. Social interaction among children will raise their self-esteem and awareness. The centre also provides a hair salon and a special hall for parties and events.

Get aqua-tastic at Mini Splash Park

Common sightings of children splashing in the waterfalls, exploring the water tunnels, or watching exciting aquatic displays generates a contagious energy. The 800-square metre splash park allows kids to enjoy their adventurous side. It is designed to be completely safe and suitable for children.

Keep muscles active at the Play Area

Kids can also move around and get physical in the play area where activities are held in open air. The space has swings, see-saws, climbing activity, slides and much more to offer. Something as simple as exposure to the outside world can greatly improve social interactions.

Family time on the Family Train

What about adults? Well, both parents and children can enjoy the family train which takes them around Al Majaz Waterfront to soak in the gorgeous views.

There are also activities such as Sharjah boat rides, smart bikes, musical fountain show at 7:00pm, and over 16 F&B stores.