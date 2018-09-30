7th Kalba Festival of Short Plays concludes

  • Sunday 30, September 2018 in 7:51 PM
Sharjah 24: The theatre section of the Department of Culture in Sharjah Sunday pulled down the curtain on the seventh edition of the Kalba Festival of Short Plays and its cultural programme, which hosted an array of activities and dialogue sessions.
The festival, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, hosted 10 outstanding plays for a galaxy of some of the most famous authors, including William Shakespeare and Arthur Adamov.
 
The forum is a unique Arab platform that highlights the latest theatrical researches accomplished in the theatre academies in the Arab world. It is also an opportunity for new researchers to introduce themselves and present their visions.