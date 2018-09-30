SIAA honours winners of ‘Because We Care’ programme

Since its launch in 2009, the Programme has been attached with wide attention from clients and passengers as it allows them to give their feedback of services and facilities delivered to them by the airport staff.

The Programme has been launched as part of SIAA’s efforts to enhance customer experience and ensure excellent services.

The honouring ceremony was held at the airport management building where Alia Obaid Al Shamsi, Director of Marketing and Customer Relations, distributed the prizes to the winners.

Alia Al Shamsi confirmed that the feedbacks of the customers and passengers have greatly contributed to the development of the airport and the promotion of the services delivered over the past years.