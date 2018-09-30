SIAA honours winners of ‘Because We Care’ programme

  • Sunday 30, September 2018 in 6:41 PM
  • Part of the honouring ceremony
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah International Airport Authority (SIAA) has recently honoured the winners of the "Because We Care" Programme, which surveys customers’ views.
Since its launch in 2009, the Programme has been attached with wide attention from clients and passengers as it allows them to give their feedback of services and facilities delivered to them by the airport staff. 
 
The Programme has been launched as part of SIAA’s efforts to enhance customer experience and ensure excellent services.
 
The honouring ceremony was held at the airport management building where Alia Obaid Al Shamsi, Director of Marketing and Customer Relations, distributed the prizes to the winners. 
 
Alia Al Shamsi confirmed that the feedbacks of the customers and passengers have greatly contributed to the development of the airport and the promotion of the services delivered over the past years.