Salem Al Qasimi: Sharjah keep up pace with the global trend of elderly

In special statement to "Sharjah 24", on the occasion of the International Day for Older Persons, which was set by the United Nations on October 1 of each year, said that the strategic plan to follow up the membership of the Emirate of Sharjah for the global network of cities for the age of 2017-2020, is going at a steady pace of completion of 82.8% in 2017, and in the first half of 2018 reached 60.3%.

He stressed that this come because of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for providing support and care the ideal environment for the citizens of the Emirate of the elderly.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi pointed out that Sharjah welcomes the elderly and appreciates what they have given them, noting that it is important to create communication between the new generation and the elderly, and to consolidate and strengthen the ethical rules and values for their care.