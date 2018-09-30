SM honours Eid Al Adha preparation Committee

During the ceremony, His Excellency Al Tarifi stressed that this honouring came in recognition of the efforts exerted by the Eid Al-Adha preparation Committee.

His Excellency Al Tarifi added that the honouring aims to recognise the outstanding contributions of several employees, in line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to honour and motivate the distinguished employees.

Commenting on the event, Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant general manager of customer service at the municipality, stressed that this honouring is a motivation for several distinguished employees, highlighting the importance of encouraging them to exert more efforts.

The honourees expressed their happiness for this honours, stressing that the Municipality spares no efforts to motivate several employees.