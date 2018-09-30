Aisha Al Kaabi appreciates the efforts of the elderly in raising the nation

Al Kaabi appreciated the efforts made by the elderly towards the country and the formation of generations capable of continuing the march of prosperity of the state.

Al Kaabi commended the leadership's keenness on the elderly to receive care and attention in the UAE and provide a decent living and safe life, and provide all amenities and social and health services of high quality, along with specialized centers and facilities for care.

Acting Director of Sharjah Children’s Centres thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his great interest in providing support to support the elderly, and the directives that qualified the Emirate of Sharjah to obtain the title of Sharjah Age-Friendly City.

Aisha Al Kaabi explained that the children of Sharjah are keen to establish awareness events to develop the value of respect and appreciation of the elderly in the hearts of children, and create joy and smile on the faces of the elderly, to provide children with the opportunity to extend bridges of communication with the elderly to benefit from their experiences on customs and traditions and heritage.